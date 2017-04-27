× Help find missing Spotsylvania teen

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. — The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office has asked for help finding a missing teenager.

Taitum Seay, 15, was last seen Wednesday night at her home in Spotsylvania.

Taitum, who goes by Tai, was described by investigators as a 5’4″, 120 pound, white female with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing black biker pants and a bright blue shirt. She has a nose piercing, a belly button piercing, and scars on her wrist, according to investigators.

Anyone with information was asked to call Spotsylvania Crime Solvers at 800-928-5822.