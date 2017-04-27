× ‘Green’ modern townhome-style condos rise beside Jefferson Park

RICHMOND, Va. — A local developer with a track record in green-building projects has picked a bluff overlooking downtown for his latest residential project.

Hollyport Ventures, led by Richmond native Richard Cross, has started construction on a cluster of three modern townhome-style condos at the western end of Princess Anne Avenue across from Jefferson Park, on the bluff of Union Hill overlooking the city skyline.

Like Cross’s previous projects – two single-family home rehabs that earned platinum LEED certifications from the U.S. Green Building Council – the three townhomes, named Jefferson Green, are designed with energy efficiency in mind, using technologies such as “thin brick” exterior veneers, enhanced insulation, and hookups for optional rooftop solar panels and electric car charging stations by local company Evatran.

Cross said he’s been working on Jefferson Green for 10 years, eyeing the 0.2-acre site at 1902-1906 Princess Anne Ave. since two 1920s-era houses were torn down decades ago. Cross purchased the property in 2014 for $90,000, according to city property records.

Cross said the site presented significant challenges, including extensive soil testing to design the homes’ foundations, as well as its location in a historic district, requiring approval from the city’s Commission of Architectural Review.

“Princess Anne is a wonderful street, beautiful homes, and we had to be compatible with – but discernibly different from – that existing housing stock,” Cross said. “It took us about a year and a number of different proposals, and finally we worked out with the CAR the exterior design.”

