CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield man arrested for sex crimes involving a 13-year-old girl appeared in court Thursday morning.

Furow Choo is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Choo is facing four felony charges, including possession of child porn and intentionally exposing his genitals to a child under 15.

Crime Insider sources told reporter Jon Burkett that police are investigating to see if the teenage victim was a runaway.