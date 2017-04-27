× Fire started at Prince George rental home considered ‘very suspicious’

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — A fire that started early Thursday is being called “very suspicious” by firefighters.

Neighbors on their way to school spotted smoke pouring from the front door of a home in the 6600 block of Hair Road in Disputanta and called 911. Before firefighters arrived, neighbors said they used a garden hose at the home to put out a hotspot.

Once firefighters arrived they found “multiple origins” of fire within the home, according to Brad Owens, Director of Prince George Fire & EMS.

At this time investigators have not elaborated on what sparked the flames but called the fire “very suspicious.”

Owens said that the home was in the process of being renovated, but had not been rented out for a few months. He also said that vandalism was found on the outside of the home that the homeowner stated was not present prior to the fire.