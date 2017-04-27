Reward offered for missing ‘sex predator’ who may be in Va.

WASHINGTON — A $2,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to the arrest of Ernest Eugene Reigh.

Reigh, 65, is a Florida registered sex predator, according to the U.S. Marshals, who may be traveling through Virginia.

“[He] vanished after being released from state prison March 1 and failing to register his address with the St. Lucie County Jail,” a U.S. Marshals service spokesperson said. “[He] was last seen in Fort Pierce, Florida, but officials believe he may be in North Carolina, or on his way to Pennsylvania, where he has relatives.”

Reigh was convicted in a 1995 sexual assault of a 12-year-old middle school student.

“After his release from prison, he was dropped off at the Greyhound bus stop,” the spokesperson said. “[He] failed to report to the Federal Probation Office and to register his address with the St. Lucie County Jail. Detectives have been unable to locate him and are now asking for the public’s help.”

Reigh was described as 5’6″ and 160 pounds. He is bald and has blue eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Crotty at 305-710-7395 or Task Force Officer John Brady at 954-707-2457.