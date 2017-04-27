× Beautiful – The Carole King Musical

RICHMOND, Va.–

The Award winning Broadway hit BEAUTIFUL – THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL, is a true story about Carole King’s rise to fame with her songwriting husband Gerry Goffin, her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, and becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. The singer/songwriter’s hits include “Up on the Roof”, “Where You Lead”, “Will You Love Me Tomorrow”, “It’s Going to Take Some Time”, “Some Kind of Wonderful”, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and many, many more.

“Beautiful” continues through Sunday, April 30 at Altria Theater, Tickets start at $43 plus applicable fees. To purchase tickets, visit www.BroadwayInRichmond.com, call (800) 514-3849(ETIX) or visit Altria Theater and Dominion Arts Center box offices.