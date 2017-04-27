TRAFFIC: Lanes closed I-95 south near Brook Road in Henrico

Alcohol Abuse Disorder

RICHMOND, Va. – Alcohol is the most addictive commonly-used substance in America.  Did you know that 17 million adults have an alcohol abuse disorder?  April is Alcohol Awareness Month and Martin N. Buxton, MD., Chief of Psychiatry at Chippenham and Johnston-Willis Hospitals stopped by to talk about the signs and how you can get help. For more information visit http://www.hcahealthcare.com