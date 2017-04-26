Wet pattern finally ends

RICHMOND, Va. — There was at least some rainfall on each day from last Wednesday through this Wednesday, making for eight consecutive days.

We haven’t seen a stretch like that since the end of last April. This rain did put a dent into our rainfall deficits.

Rainfall totals for Richmond stayed under two inches, but much heavier rain fell to the southwest. The heaviest rain occurred across parts of North Carolina, where some locations received nine or more inches of rain. This map shows rain totals from the past seven days:

Rainfall chances will be on the low side over the next few days. Scattered storms will be around late Thursday into Thursday night as a cold front moves through. There will still be the chance of at least a few scattered storms Friday through the weekend. The highest chance of rain will come on Monday, but even then, the rain will be scattered. None of these will be all-day rains like the system we dealt with from Saturday through late Tuesday.

