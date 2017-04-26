The Virginia Home 8th Annual Walk N’ Roll

RICHMOND, Va. - With all of the running events in our Greater Richmond region, it’s no surprise that Richmond is considered a runner’s city. Rebecca Sontag and Jeff Tomlin from The Virginia Home stopped by our studio and filled us in on great event that allows walkers and wheelchair participants of all ages and fitness levels to race their way to victory. The 8th Annual ‘Walk N’ Roll’ takes place on Saturday, April 29th at 4 pm in Bryd Park. For more information, and to volunteer, you can visit http://www.thevirginiahome.org/
