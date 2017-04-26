WATCH & WIN: $1200 gift card winner revealed Thursday at 6:30 a.m.

Safety Patrol Awards

RICHMOND, Va. – For the fourth year in a row, Host Jessica Noll had the pleasure of emceeing AAA Mid-Atlantic’s ‘Outstanding AAA School Safety Patrol Awards Program.’ The ceremony recognized 10 students from across the commonwealth for their work as safety patrollers. For more information you can visit    http://www.AAA.com/Foundation