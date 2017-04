Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Wine Station is set to open in Scott's Addition in early May.

The shop, located at 2930 West Broad Street, will be a self-service wine and beer bar as well as a retail store.

The business will offer 64 wines by the glass, eight beers on tap as well as more than 500 different wines for sale.

Additionally, customers will be able to buy a smart card at the front desk and redeem it for tastings.