Richmond to hold inaugural Missing Persons Day event

RICHMOND, Va. – Only days after Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe proclaimed April 29 as Virginia Missing Persons Day, the City of Richmond will hold their inaugural event.

The event came together through a partnership with the Richmond Police Department and Toni Jacobs, whose daughter, Keeshae, has been missing since September 26, 2016.

Her son Deavon was the victim of a Richmond homicide in January of 2017.

“This is not only about my son and daughter, but all the families who are missing a loved one,” said Ms. Jacobs.

McAuliffe and families of the missing hope that Missing Persons Day events will help raise awareness for missing people across the state.

In a press conference Monday, State officials said there were currently 630 open missing persons cases in Virginia. Some of those cases dated back decades.

The public event will be held on Saturday, April 29 from noon to 4:30 p.m. at New Life Deliverance Tabernacle, located at 900 Decatur Street.

Organizers are asking participants to wear yellow to honor those who are missing. The will be guest speakers, food, music and activities including fingerprinting and identification cards for children.

“We are here to support Ms. Jacobs and others who are missing loved ones,” said Major Sydney Collier. “As a Department, we want to provide guidance and assistance to anyone whose friends or family members go missing. In turn, this helps our officers get the information they need to bring those loved ones home.”

Richmond Police officers will also be at the event and will provide educational materials addressing concerns and information to help keep loved ones safe.