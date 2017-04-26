× Multiple districts crank up support for RVA Bike Month

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond cyclist has 25 more miles of bicycle infrastructure, now than they did seven years ago, and there are about 25 more miles planned.

So the theme of May’s RVA Bike Month — “Fall in Love with Bike Lanes” — seems pretty perfect. At least residents are being given the opportunity.

Bike Walk RVA, a program of Sports Backers, is coordinating a month full of bike-related events, with the help of dozens of volunteers and advocates from all over the region.

Running from April 29 through May 31, and taking place across the Richmond region, RVA Bike Month will feature over 40 events for bike enthusiasts of all ages and experience levels. The calendar includes events taking place in the City of Richmond, Town of Ashland, and counties of Henrico, Chesterfield, and Hanover, reflecting the growth in support and popularity of increased bike and pedestrian infrastructure throughout the Richmond region.

This year, both Richmond and Henrico leaders officially recognized Bike Month. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and City Council official proclamation designating May as Richmond Bike Month, and the third week of May to be Richmond Bike to Work Week.

The following night, the Henrico County Board of Supervisors delivered its first proclamation in recognition of Bike Month and also declared May 19 to be Bike to Work Day.

Leaders from both Richmond and Henrico made a point of encouraging all residents to share the road safely.

The Henrico Board recognized the efforts of Varina High School’s ‘Blue Devils for Biking’ club to improve their community for biking and walking through stewardship, skill sharing, and advocacy. Club member Zenia Mincey accepted the recognition on behalf of Blue Devils for Biking and was joined by her fellow students and their family members.

Bon Secours is supporting Bike Walk RVA as a presenting sponsor of RVA Bike Month, and the health agency is connecting the dots between having safe access to cycling and better community health.

On May 27, Bon Secours will host a East End Bike Party at the Sarah Garland Jones Center at 2600 Nine Mile Road. The party is free and open to the public.

Activities throughout the month will include food-themed rides, youth rides, bike commuting seminars, bike rack installations, and group bike commutes, as well as bigger festivals like Dominion Riverrock, which takes place May 19-21 at Brown’s Island and Historic Tredegar.

“The community volunteers, advocates, businesses, and organizations that contribute to the full month of events are what make RVA Bike Month stand out as a great treat for the Richmond region,” said Brantley Tyndall, Community Engagement Manager for Bike Walk RVA. “The rapid and continued growth of community interest in biking highlights the fact that bikes and bike infrastructure are an important part of the region’s identity.”

For a full list of bike month events, and to see the Bike Month poster, check out the 2017 schedule or visit www.sportsbackers.org.

For a complete overview of Richmond bike infrastructure, and proposed projects, click here.