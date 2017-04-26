× Man and woman found shot at separate locations in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting after a man and woman were found shot at two separate locations on Richmond’s Southside.

Police said that around 4:58 p.m. officers responded to the 2900 block of Decatur Street after receiving a call for a man shot.

The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injures.

While investigators were on the scene they received a call for a woman shot in the 2600 block of Southwood Parkway, which is around two miles away from the first location.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Richmond Police tell CBS 6 that they believe both shootings are related.

Investigators believe the woman was shot then dropped off by a burgundy SUV at the location on Southwood Parkway.

Police have not released any suspect information, but said they are looking for a burgundy SUV.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804)780-1000.

