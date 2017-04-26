Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens `Ginter Urban Gardener` program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Community Engagement Coordinator at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens Duron Chavis is a longtime advocate and educator of urban gardening. Duron made a return visit to our LIVE show to share the importance of urban gardening, and the growing issue of ‘food desserts’ in our region. Duron is featured in the latest edition of R Home Magazine, which is available now. For more information you can visit http://www.richmondmagazine.com/home and http://www.lewisginter.org

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE}