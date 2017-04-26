× Help Chesterfield Parks win $20,000

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY— Chesterfield County is in a nationwide contest to help improve their parks.

Friday April 30th is the last day to nominate Chesterfield in the “Meet Me At The Park” contest.

At the end of April, the Parks and Recreation department that receives the most nominations will receive the grant to improve a local park. In addition, everyone who submits a nomination will be entered into a drawing for a tablet outfitted for the outdoors.

Parks officials say if they end up winning, that money would be used to fund upgrades that would help everyone in the community.

“It could be anything from raised gardens to improvements on a trail allowing additional access,” said Sharon Entsminger, a senior recreation specialist for Chesterfield County.

The contest, which was held during April as part of the recognition for Earth Month, and is being held to revitalize parks across the U.S.

The National Recreation and Park Association, NRPA, is collaborating with The Walt Disney Company, including Disney Citizenship, Disney/ABC Television Group and ESPN, on this program for the third year.

In 2016, Chesterfield County parks had nearly 6,000,000 visitors. Department recreation staff offered more than 1,000 programs to 203,000 individuals in the county. The parks maintenance staff maintained 55 parks, 69 schools, and nine libraries.

Everyone who votes on MeetMeAtThePark.org/ is also entered into a contest to win a tablet outfitted for the outdoors.