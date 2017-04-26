Ex-deputy denied bond after lawyer cites ‘troubling’ evidence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Former Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Deputy Hector Jimenez will remain in custody after a Dinwiddie Circuit Court judge denied him bond during a Wednesday morning hearing. Jimenez is charged with aggravated assault and indecent liberties with a minor.

Jimenez forcefully engaged in sexual intercourse with a minor between the ages of 13 and 15, according to court documents. Dinwiddie Commonwealth's Attorney Ann Baskerville confirmed the alleged victim was 13 years old.

The alleged incidents happened between June 1 2015 and September 2015.

Jimenez was not working at the Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office during that time, but Baskerville said he was working in law enforcement.

Jimenez's lawyer argued the judge should grant bond because Jimenez was known in the community, not a flight risk, and has parents and a daughter in town.

Baskerville argued that the New Jersey native also has out-of-state ties, and that his honorable discharge from the Army, for possible PTSD-related issues, could make him a danger to the community.

Baskerville said the Commonwealth had evidence that at trial will be perceived as "inculpatory and troubling."

Jimenez's daughter and niece were visibly upset in the courtroom after the judge ruled to deny bond.

When asked if she had a comment, Jimenez's daughter said "free my dad."

Jimenez was fired from the Sheriff's Office last Wednesday. The sheriff has not commented on the charges.

Virginia State Police is handling the investigation.