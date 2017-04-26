Google Maps now remembers where you parked your car

NEW YORK — Always forget where you parked? A new Google Maps feature has you covered.

Google officially rolled out the new feature on Tuesday, which it reportedly beta-tested for Android users last month.

Tap the blue dot showing your location to see an option to save your parking place on the map. A label will pop up showing where you parked your car.

By tapping on that label, you can open up a “parking card” to add additional details about the parking spot — such as which level of the parking garage you’re in, or the amount of time left before the meter expires. Users can save an image of the spot and send their parking location to friends.

Last November, Apple launched a similar but automatic parking-detection tool for Apple Maps. If iOS users connect their iPhones to their cars using Bluetooth, their parking spots will be automatically added to the map with a pin when they disconnect and get out of their car. Google offers a similar feature for iOS owners using Google Maps.