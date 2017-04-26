Goodbye gray days, here comes sunshine — and much warmer temps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The cloud cover has started moving away after four, long days. The gray monotony was somewhat deceiving in the metro-area; the 72-hour rainfall total in Richmond barely exceeded one inch, with 1.16” recorded by Tuesday evening. Precipitation was much higher to the south.

The low pressure will continue to move northeast, resulting in gradually decreasing cloud cover.

Thursday and Friday will be very warm days, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A few thunderstorms will be possible late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Saturday, April 29, should be the first 90-degree day of 2017, right in the middle of our last ten.

There will be chance for a few thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. A cold front will slip into the area early Sunday, bringing a slight break from the heat and a chance for a few showers or storms.

The best chance of rain will come on Monday, May 1, as a more substantial front moves through the area.

A few strong to severe storms will be possible Monday, followed by milder air on Tuesday.

