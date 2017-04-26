Chef K *gettin’ saucy in the kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Fan favorite Chef K, Recipe Developer and Cookbook Author, was back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to pass along two of her signature recipes Italian Baked Beans and Drunkin’ Barbecue Chili. The delicious dishes will be featured in the ‘Brews, Blues and Barbecue on the River’ event where Chef K will be a a part of the culinary line up. ‘Brews, Blues and Barbecue on the River’ takes place Saturday, May 6th from 12 pm to 6 pm in historic Yorktown. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/chefkssoupersalads/?hc_ref=SEARCH

Italian Baked Beans

Serves 6

2 – 19 ounce Cans Cannelini Beans, drained & rinsed

2 Tablespoons Red Onion, finely chopped

2 Tablespoons Green Pepper, finely chopped

½ cup Chicken Broth

½ cup Homemade Basic Marinara Sauce (see recipe)

2 Tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce

1 Tablespoon + 1 teaspoon Molasses

1 Tablespoon Balsamic Vinegar

1 Tablespoons Chef K’s Drunken BBQ Sauce

1 teaspoon Prepared Yellow Mustard

¼ teaspoon Liquid Smoke

1/8 teaspoon Garlic Salt

1/8 teaspoon Chili Powder

1/8 teaspoon Ground Cumin

Dash Ground Black Pepper

Drain and rinse both cans of beans completely. Spray 1½ Quart Casserole dish with spray oil. Place beans in Casserole dish. Heat medium skillet to medium high. Add 2 teaspoons spray butter and immediately add Red Onion and Green Pepper, stirring to sauté until soft, approximately 1-2 minutes. Add to Beans in Casserole Dish.

Mix other ingredients in small mixing bowl with wire whisk. Pour over Bean Mixture, stir to coat completely.

Bake uncovered in 350 degree oven for approximately 30 minutes or until bubbling around edges. Remove from oven and serve immediately.

CHEF K’s Drunkin’ BBQ Chili

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

1 lb Ground Beef or Steak, cubed

1 13oz package Kielbasa, sliced into 1/4 inch medallions 1 large Sweet Onion, chopped 1 Red Sweet Pepper, chopped 1 Green Pepper, chopped 3 cloves of Garlic, finely chopped 3 medium Fresh Tomatoes, chopped 1 14oz can Cannellini beans, drained and rinsed 1 14oz can Dark Kidney beans, drained and rinsed 1 cup Beef Broth 1 cup V8 Juice

¼ cup Chef K’s Drunkin’ BBQ Sauce or your favorite BBQ Sauce 1 14oz can Diced Stewed Tomatoes 1 Jalapeño Pepper, seeded and chopped 2 Tablespoons Chili Powder 1 Teaspoon Ground Cumin Fresh Cilantro, optional Shredded Cheddar, optional

Directions: Heat a Dutch oven or other large pot over medium high heat. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil, beef or steak, kielbasa and sauté until beef is browned. Set aside in a separate dish. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil to same Dutch oven or pot, add onions and peppers, sauté until tender. Add garlic and fresh tomatoes, sauté about 1 minute more. Add beans, beef broth, V8 Juice, and stewed tomatoes. Bring to a slight boil, add Jalapeño pepper and seasonings. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for approximately 30 minutes. Serve topped with fresh chopped cilantro and shredded cheddar.