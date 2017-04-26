× High school student Cameron Ellis is missing

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Cameron Ellis, 16, was reported missing near Fredericksburg.

Ellis was last seen April 20, 2017 walking along Twin Lake Drive towards Route 1.

The Mountain View High School student has not shown up for school.

Police described Ellis as a 5’11” black male with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Cameron Ellis was asked to call Fredericksburg Police at 540-373-3122.

This is a developing story. Send news tips and information here.