RICHMOND, Va.–

The Ninth Annual Focus Group sponsored by the Virginia Department for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing is Saturday, April 29, from 9 am to 12:30 pm at VDDHH, 1602 Rolling Hills Drive, Henrico, 2nd floor. This year’s theme is: “A Most Confusing Wearable – The Hearing Aid”.

Join the Focus Group for an informative presentation, networking and the opportunity to see the latest assistive devices with Bluetooth and T-coil compatibility. The guest presenter, Dr. Shantell Lewis, Chief Audiologist of Virginia Professional Hearing Healthcare Center and Virginia Professional Hearing Aid Center. Topics covered will include:

How can hearing aids help me? ● What questions should I ask before buying a hearing aid?

Do all hearing aids work the same way? ● How can I find out if I need a hearing aid?

How do I care for my hearing aid? ● Do I visit an Audiologist or a Hearing Center?

Will insurance pay for my aids? ● Are there other resources to pay for hearing aids?

What is a telecoil and why do I need one? ● Is Bluetooth really that important?

For more information or to RSVP email Christine.Ruderson@VDDHH.Virginia.gov or 804.662.9710 V/TTY. Details about VDDHH visit https://www.vddhh.org/index.htm.