WATCH & WIN: $1200 gift card winner revealed Thursday at 6:30 a.m.

“A Most Confusing Wearable – The Hearing Aid”

Posted 5:02 pm, April 26, 2017, by , Updated at 05:15PM, April 26, 2017

RICHMOND, Va.–

The Ninth Annual Focus Group sponsored by the Virginia Department for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing is Saturday, April 29, from 9 am  to 12:30 pm at VDDHH, 1602 Rolling Hills Drive, Henrico, 2nd floor.                         This year’s theme is:  “A Most Confusing Wearable – The Hearing Aid”.

Join the Focus Group for an informative presentation, networking and the opportunity to see the latest assistive devices with Bluetooth and T-coil compatibility. The guest presenter, Dr. Shantell Lewis, Chief Audiologist of Virginia Professional Hearing Healthcare Center and Virginia Professional Hearing Aid Center. Topics covered will include:

 

  • How can hearing aids help me?                         ●  What questions should I ask before buying a hearing aid?
  • Do all hearing aids work the same way?           ●  How can I find out if I need a hearing aid?
  • How do I care for my hearing aid?                     ●  Do I visit an Audiologist or a Hearing Center?
  • Will insurance pay for my aids?                          ●  Are there other resources to pay for hearing aids?
  • What is a telecoil and why do I need one?  ●  Is Bluetooth really that important?

For more information or to RSVP email Christine.Ruderson@VDDHH.Virginia.gov or 804.662.9710 V/TTY. Details about VDDHH visit https://www.vddhh.org/index.htm.

 

 

 

 