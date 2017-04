× Victim walks into hospital with 2 gunshot wounds to the back

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond Police are investigating a shooting in Carytown Tuesday morning.

The victim walked into VCU Medical Center with 2 gunshot wounds to the back. Officials say he was suffering life-threatening injuries.

Officers believe he was shot near the area of Grayland Ave and Idlewood Ave in Carytown between 1:00 and 2:00a.m.

Police have not released information regarding a motive or suspect information.