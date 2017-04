Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Shopping for replacement windows can be confusing, to help eliminate some of the confusion local owner of Renewal By Andersen Page Ewell stopped by our studios to fill us in on the latest in replacement window service and technology. Page also filled us in on a special limited time offer for Virginia This Morning viewers. For more information you can call 1-800-589-6633 or visit http://www.richmondwindow.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RENEWAL BY ANDERSEN}