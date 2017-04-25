Recognize your Hometown Hero

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Whether it’s your neighbor or your child’s teacher, we all know someone in the community who goes above and beyond to leave a positive impact. Allen & Allen created the ‘Hometown Heroes Program’ to recognize those individuals in our community, and over the past seven years has recognized nearly 400 heroes. Attorney Amy Whitelaw along with Hero Grace Gallagher, from the Cameron K Gallagher Foundation, stopped by our LIVE show to fill us in on the program and how you can nominate a hero. The period to nominate a hero is open now through May 5th, with winners being announced in June, 19th. To nominate a hero you can visit http://www.allenandallen.com/hometown-heroes/.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ALLEN & ALLEN}