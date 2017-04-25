Man wanted for several restaurant burglaries in the Fan

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man believed to be linked to multiple restaurant burglaries in the Fan neighborhood.

Investigators said the five burglaries occurred from January 2017 through April of 2017 in the Fan and West Broad Street area. Three of the incidents happened in April.

Police said the suspect typically forced entry into restaurants and took money from cash registers between 3:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m.

The first burglary happened around 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 in the 2600 block of West Cary Street. The second incident happened around 5 a.m. on Sunday, March 26 in the 300 block of North Robinson Street.

Investigators said the third incident happened between 10:15 p.m. on Monday, April 10 and 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11 in the 400 block of Strawberry Street.

The fourth incident happened between 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 and 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 16 in the 300 block of Libbie Avenue.

The latest burglary happened between 4:45 and 5:55 a.m. on Saturday, April 22 in the 2000 block of West Broad Street.

Investigators said the suspect is described as a black man with a light complexion and a stocky build.

The suspect is bald, with a dark beard, approximately 30 to 50 years old, and 5’9” to 5’11 tall. In surveillance videos, he is seen wearing dark clothing consisting of a knit cap, T-shirt, jacket, gloves and blue jeans.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call Third Precinct Detective Alexandra Davila at (804) 646-1069 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.