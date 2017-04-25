Make a Joyful Noise Unto The Lord



RICHMOND, Va. – Popular Gospel Singer Torrie Patterson has a passion for singing at church and at various venues around Richmond. She made her debut on our LIVE show and performed “I Love You Lord Today” and her new single, “More of You.” Torrie was accompanied by Singers Brittney Mabry, Wendy Lyle-Jones, and Elise Jones as well as Musicians Chan Hall, Ken Johnson and Scott Chambers. Torrie will be the special guest singer at Cedar Hill Baptist Church in Blackstone for their “Jazzy Gospel Concert” which starts at 3pm. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1533577003328860/; http://www.torriesings.com.