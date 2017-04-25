Man walks into hospital with gunshot wounds to his back
RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in Richmond Tuesday.
A shooting victim walked into VCU Medical Center before 4 a.m. with two gunshot wounds to his back.
Police considered his wounds life-threatening.
Investigators believe he was shot near the area of Grayland Avenue and Idlewood Avenue, off Cary Street, between 1 and 2 a.m.
Police have not released information regarding a motive or suspect information.
This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tip and photos here.
37.541846 -77.455151