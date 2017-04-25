× Man walks into hospital with gunshot wounds to his back

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in Richmond Tuesday.

A shooting victim walked into VCU Medical Center before 4 a.m. with two gunshot wounds to his back.

Police considered his wounds life-threatening.

Investigators believe he was shot near the area of Grayland Avenue and Idlewood Avenue, off Cary Street, between 1 and 2 a.m.

Police have not released information regarding a motive or suspect information.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tip and photos here.