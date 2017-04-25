× Dale Earnhardt Jr. to end NASCAR Cup Series career

CONCORD, N.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. will end his NASCAR Cup Series career at the end of the 2017 racing season, Hendrick Motorsports announced Tuesday.

Earnhardt Jr., 42, has been behind the wheel in more than 600 NASCAR races over 18 seasons, Hendrick Motorsports said.

He plans to discuss his decision at a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

His final NASCAR Cup Series will be November 19 in Miami.

After 18 seasons, @DaleJr will bring his Cup Series driving career to a close at the end of 2017. Info: https://t.co/8n7dRjSc9l pic.twitter.com/REdWACH2KD — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) April 25, 2017