CBS 6 honored with six Regional Edward R. Murrow awards

RICHMOND, Va. — WTVR CBS 6 has been honored with six Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for the second consecutive year.

WTVR was awarded with Edward R. Murrow Awards in breaking news, continuing coverage, excellence in sound, excellence in video, news documentary and sports reporting.

More details about the individual awards are listed below:

Breaking News: On Thursday, March 31 at about 2:45 in the afternoon we heard over the police scanners that there was an active shooter at Richmond’s Greyhound bus station. Within a short amount of time, we learned that a Virginia State Police trooper had been shot and killed, and two other people had been wounded by a deranged gunman.

[Click here to watch/read]

Continuing Coverage: A 71-year-old woman and her 5-year-old great granddaughter vanish while driving from New Jersey to North Carolina, meanwhile, CBS 6 crews worked around the clock covering this story, and we were the first to break the news that the child and great grandma had been found alive.

[Click here to watch/read]

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Excellence in Sound: A musician from Chesterfield treks across Africa making music with strangers at every stop. His efforts are also spreading helping save earth's natural resources in each and every note.

[Click here to watch/read]

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Excellence in Video: A Richmond man who is fascinated with the assassination of President Kennedy becomes the owner of the car that Lee Harvey Oswald drove. The visuals we used in this story help bring the rusted car to life.

[Click here to watch/read]

News Documentary: With the sacred grounds of the Virginia War Memorial as our backdrop, we tell the stories of several remarkable men, women, children, and pets… whose kindness, courage, and selflessness saved lives, and brought honor to the Richmond area in 2016.

[Click here to watch/read]

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sports Reporting: A young girl who is not even in elementary school finds that she is welcomed with open arms on a college lacrosse team. Players say Allie Jones, the girl who is facing life-threatening illnesses, is their sideline inspiration.

[Click here to watch/read]

Win six Murrow awards, WTVR led all Tribune Broadcasting Stations who won a total of 20 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.

"We are especially gratified this year to have our stations and journalists honored for their work and innovation on all platforms, consistent with our commitment to great story telling that's relevant to our local audiences and communities 24/7,” said Bart Feder, SVP/News, Tribune Broadcasting.

The complete list of Murrow awards can be found here.