Richmond man shot in foot early Monday morning

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police are investigating an early morning shooting that occurred just after 7 a.m. on Monday, in the 1300 block of Williamsburg Road.

Police said they responded to the scene and found a male with a gunshot wound in the foot. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the shooting may have stemmed from a robbery.

The situation is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804)780-1000.