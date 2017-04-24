Chesterfield man found dead after weeks was stabbed 5 times: Crime Insider

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Chesterfield’s first murder investigation of the year is underway after a gay rights advocate was found stabbed to death inside his Chesterfield Village apartment Friday afternoon.

Police believe that 67-year-old Bruce Garnett was dead for weeks in his apartment before his remains were discovered.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that Garnett was stabbed more than five times. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy over the weekend and established that Garnett had been stabbed to death.

Police were called out to his Chinaberry Drive apartment home after he hadn’t been seen for weeks. Police conducted a welfare check just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21.

Officers knocked on the door, according to an eyewitness, and then contacted the maintenance man for entry. Once they gained entry to his residence, officers located Garnett, who was confirmed deceased by EMS personnel.

Crime Insider sources said Garnett’s car was towed away days prior to the discovery for being parked illegally.

Crime expert Steve Neal says investigators will have to work from the inside out on this investigation.

“When you have multiple stab wounds, also the location of the wounds on the body will indicate to police if it’s a crime of passion,” said Neal. “In other words, if there is some close personal feelings between the victim and the accused.”

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net.