My night with Steve Martin and Martin Short

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's not every day you get to meet a Hollywood celebrity, but two... in one night.

Unreal!

Sunday night I was asked to appear on stage with comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short to make a toast to the audience at the end of their performance.

Of course, I said YES!

When I arrived at Altria Theater, the technical director Steve took me backstage before the show for directions on how the rest of the evening would go and it just so happened Martin Short was walking up the stairs when I came around the corner. He introduced himself to me right away as "Marty."

He was hard at work still preparing for the show.

During the first half of the show, I was seated in the audience and laughing at every joke and every facial expression they made. Halfway through the show, technical director Steve picked me up at my seat and brought me backstage.

I waited with stagehand Rebecca until the end of the show.

She was helping with quick changes and directing Steve and Marty with stage directions.

Steve and Marty were friendly backstage thanking me for helping out at the end of the show! Their pianist, Joe Babko, was extremely helpful and friendly too! I mentioned how incredibly talented they all were and that the show was hilarious!

Rebecca, who was so organized and calm, explained that I was to not say or do anything other than walk out and hand the champagne to Steve and Marty. However, once Steve Martin introduced me, I was allowed to address the audience and wave naturally.

She lined me up at the curtain and waited until Steve and Marty said "we should toast the audience," that was the cue. She gave me a push, and I walked out! My cheeks hurt from smiling the entire time! On stage I handed them the champagne, they thanked me politely.

Then Steve asked if I did traffic or was I in the chopper?!?

Ha! I laughed and said traffic. I walked back to the curtain and I heard them make a joke saying "we like our champagne like we like our women, compliments of the Altria Theatre!"

Of course I was smiling ear to ear! It was so AWESOME! I mean he talked to me on stage like it was part of the show, a jaw-dropping moment!

I was able to stay in the moment and not blackout. I remember the whole thing!