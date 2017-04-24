James River Association riverkeepers rewarded for keeping RVA clean

RICHMOND, Va. – Saturday, April 22, was earth day, so in honor of the annual event, CBS 6 wanted to do something special for some of the people who keep Richmond clean.

“These guys work all the time to make beautiful trails and ramps,” Mark Holmberg said of riverkeepers with the James River Association.

Holmberg, with some help from Union Bank and Trust, surprised two riverkeepers with much-needed equipment to take care of the James River.

He went to Great Shiplock Park to give deliver to big surprise.

Holmberg dropped off some tools, trash bags, cleaning supplies, and a $100 gift card for their hard work and commitment to the environment.

“I just thank you so much for what you guys do. The river is such an awesome place and really why Richmond is here and what makes this place so great,” said Holmberg.

While the job can be underappreciated, the riverkeepers said they want everyone to enjoy the James River Park system.

“By organizing our self-directed trash clean-up program and encouraging people to be stewards of the park system and pick-up trash, it seems to encourage more people to enjoy it,” he said.

If you would like to learn more about the James River Association, click here.