Richmond man arrested for using Hanover home to distribute cocaine

HANOVER, Va. – A 50-year-old man accused of distributing cocaine was arrested on April 19, after the Hanover community tipped off authorities that something suspicious was happening at the rural residence.

James Ivory Clark, of Richmond, had just under an ounce of cocaine on him when he was arrested by investigators at his Hanover home in the 15000 block of Bourne Road.

According to Sergeant James R. Cooper, with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Clark ran his business out of the Hanover home and resided in the 1700 block of Winder Street in the city.

Search warrants executed at both homes yielded multiple firearms at both locations, a large amount of U.S. currency and narcotics.

Clark had well over a thousand dollars in cash on him, according to Cooper.

He is charged with multiple counts of distribution of a narcotic.

“As a result of our investigators’ hard work, a large amount of illegal narcotics and firearms were taken out of our community,” said Colonel David R. Hines, Sheriff. “ I would also like to thank our partners at the Richmond Police Department for their assistance.”

James Ivory Clark is currently being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond.