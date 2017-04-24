Henrico man killed in apparent West End hit-and-run

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man found lying on Patterson Avenue, just west of Gaskins Road, appears to have been killed in a hit and run crash, according to Henrico Police.

Emmanuel Isaiah DeJesus, 24, of Henrico, was found at about 10:25 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Patterson Avenue and Palace Way.

“[He] was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead,” a Henrico Police spokesman said. “The victim’s injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle, so this is being investigated as a hit and run crash.”

This is a developing story.