Driver dies from injuries sustained in Powhite Parkway crash

RICHMOND, Va. – A man is dead following a two-vehicle accident in the northbound lane on the Powhite Parkway Bridge Monday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened when a white van ran into the back of a flatbed truck. The driver of the van was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extracted by rescue crews.

The driver was transported to VCU Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries. His name has not been released at this time.

The bridge is located just before the Downtown Expressway split of Powhite Parkway.

The crash caused the two northbound lanes on the Powhite Parkway to shut down during rush hour.

The crash is still under investigation. Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.