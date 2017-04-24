Creative Musical Genius, Victor Haskins & Moving Sound Pictures

RICHMOND, Va – Victor Haskins is an innovative musician who has performed around the world. His “Moving Sound Pictures” is a solo project where he creates innovative music using African, Arabic, Funk and Hip Hop influences. Victor has several upcoming performances on his calendar, including taking part in the “Ella at 100″ special presentation at the November Theater Tuesday, April 25th at 7pm, Wednesday, April 26th , he performs at Emilio’s on West Broad Street for 3 sets and then again Tuesday, May 2nd, Victor Haskins’ Skein performs at Kabana Rooftop on East Main Street from 7-9pm. For more information you can visit http://www.victorhaskins.com/.

