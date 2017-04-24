Police: Colonial Heights school threats NOT credible

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Police in Colonial Heights have determined threats of violence aimed at Colonial Heights High School were not credible.

Police launched an investigation into the threats over the weekend.

“Officers and Detectives investigated the information immediately, identified the source in question, and concluded that it was not a credible threat,” a Colonial Heights Police spokesperson said. “This information was shared with the Colonial Heights Public School Administration early this morning in time for all normal school activities to resume.”

No additional information has been released about the investigation.

“The Colonial Heights Police Department and the Colonial Heights School System continue to work together closely with the utmost safety of our students in mind. We encourage all our residents and students to share any and all information they deem as potentially unsafe,” the police spokesperson said.

