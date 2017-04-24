× Breakway RVA announces 2017 schedule for social bike rides

RICHMOND, Va. – Breakway RVA announced the 2017 roster of planned monthly rides, with the first pre-season ride set for 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 29.

The bicycle event launched last year and drew upwards of 100 participating cyclists each month.

Participants choose from various departure points and then ride as a group along four-to-eight-mile routes, to one collective mid-point and one final destination.

April’s pre-season ride is geared a little differently than the other events. All participants during this special pre-season ride will meet at one spot –Triple Crossing Brewing Company’s Fulton location, at 5203 Hatcher Street.

The group will then proceed to the nearby Virginia Capital Trail for a group ride.

The destination is a surprise and changes each month. Previous final destinations have included the Virginia War Memorial, Union Market, Governor’s Mansion, Ardent Craft Ales, Legend Brewery, and Stone Brewery.

The group’s overall mission is to “build community through biking and build biking through community.” Other cities like Los Angeles, Portland, San Jose, Seattle, and Detroit host similar social rides.

Previous participants said they enjoyed riding as a group, the diversity of participants, and learning new routes along the way.

“Richmond is a perfect place to travel on a bike and since riding with the group I’ve learned so many safe routes and new ways around the city,” said cyclist Chenla Lou.

Guests are encouraged to equip themselves with a headlight, tail light, helmet, and water. This is a family-friendly event, as long as the route and distance are doable for the rider.

After the pre-season ride, the May, June, July and August rides will start at 6 p.m., followed by a September 10 a.m. ride and a 5:30 p.m. October ride.

RIDES:

• April 29 at 10 a.m.

• May 25 at 6 p.m.

• June 29 at 6 p.m.

• July 27 at 6 p.m.

• August 24 at 6 p.m.

• Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.

• Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m.

The rides are free, but a reservation helps organizers plan out the event. Monthly routes and frequently asked questions are available on the group’s website, here.