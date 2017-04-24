Bacon Just Makes Everything Taste Better

RICHMOND, Va – Asparagus, is a great, fresh spring vegetable. When you wrap them in bacon and deep fry them, you take the flavor profile to another level. Ms. Keyshia Moore was back in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen to walk us through the steps on creating this tasty appetizer. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100008099235390&hc_ref=SEARCH&fref=nf

Deep fried bacon wrapped asparagus

Vegetable oil for frying

1 bunch if asparagus

Garlic powder

1 pound of thinly sliced bacon

2 large eggs, beaten

1 1/2 cups of panko bread crumbs

Heat oil to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Sprinkle asparagus with garlic powder.

Wrap 6 asparagus pieces together using 2 slices of bacon.

Place eggs in bowl. Place bread crumbs in separate bowl.

Dip the bunch of asparagus into egg then into bread crumbs.

Let fry for about 2 mins per side.

Drain on paper towel lined plate.

Serve got and enjoy!



