Boyfriend charged after woman found dead in Richmond apartment

RICHMOND, Va. -- Alejandra P. Estrada, 29, was found dead in her bedroom early Sunday morning in South Richmond, according to police.

Estrada's boyfriend, 30-year-old A. Ayala Guido, was arrested and charged with Voluntary Manslaughter, a Richmond Police spokesman said.

Police shot Guido at the couple's Armfield Road apartment, at about 5 a.m. Sunday, after he threatened them with a knife, police said.

Guido was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

The investigation

Officers initially responded to the Town & Country Apartment Complex, off Chippenham Parkway, at 4:52 a.m. Sunday when Guido called police.

"[He] told the dispatcher he had strangled Estrada and was threatening suicide; claiming he was holding a gun to his head," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "Guido was taken into custody by RPD officers after a brief standoff at the front door of the residence during which he threatened them with a knife. After a Taser deployment proved ineffective, an officer fired his service weapon one time, striking Guido."

The Medical Examiner will determine Estrada's cause and manner of death.

"Per the Department's policy, the officer who fired his weapon has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of that investigation," the Richmond Police spokesperson continued.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips here.