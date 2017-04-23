× Woman severely burned in house fire dies

RICHMOND, Va. — A woman who was severely burned in a Richmond house fire Thursday succumbed to her injuries Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson for the Richmond Fire Department.

The woman had sustained second and third degree burns to her entire body with significant injuries to her face, nasal cavities and hair and was being treated at the VCU Medical Center Burn Unit.

Fire officials are not releasing the woman’s name or information at this time.

The fire occurred at a home on Delaware Avenue off of Meadowbridge Road and was reported at about 12:24 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The woman was found lying in the front yard when crews arrived on scene after being pulled out of a window by a neighbor.

Officials determined the fire was accidental in nature and that it started in the front bedroom as a result of discarded smoking materials at the foot of the bed catching the mattress on fire.

Three other people were displaced as a result of the fire.