Smoke billows from attic; crews douse Henrico house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Crews extinguished a fire that broke out inside a home in Henrico County Sunday afternoon.

Crews received phone calls about smoke coming from a home in the 1700 block of Shewalt Circle one block off Hungary Road at noon.

“Units were on scene in less than 4 minutes and found smoke coming from the attic of a two-story home,” Henrico Fire spokesman Capt. Taylor Goodman said. “Not knowing if anyone was home, firefighters began a search for occupants while other personnel stretched hose lines to locate the seat of the fire and extinguish it.”

Officials, who said no one was inside when the blaze broke out, doused the fire within 30 minutes.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating what sparked the blaze.

“Henrico Fire reminds everyone that working smoke alarms save lives,” Goodman said. “Keep detectors clean, test them monthly, and change the batteries every six months. All local fire departments can assist with providing alarms to those who can not otherwise afford them.”