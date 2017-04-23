× Man wounded in Chamberlayne Avenue shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was wounded in a shooting that occurred Friday night.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Chamberlayne Avenue at approximately 10:15 p.m. Officials say an unknown subject in a car fired shots and that one male victim was wounded. He was transported to VCU Medical Center and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.