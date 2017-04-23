Man killed on tracks near VRE Parking Lot in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The man killed Saturday on train tracks near VRE Parking Lot G in Fredericksburg was identified as Jeremy David Day, 30, of Fredericksburg.

Day and another man were struck by a train at about 3:25 a.m., according to Fredericksburg Police.

“The other victim remains in critical but stable condition at a Richmond hospital,” a Fredericksburg Police spokesperson said. “The investigation is still active and ongoing.”

Fredericksburg Police Department asked anyone with information to call 540-373-3122 or make an anonymous tip by texting “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip.