Former President Barack Obama to speak at The Richmond Forum

RICHMOND, Va. — Former President Barack Obama will speak at The Richmond Forum when the series kicks off its 32nd season in November.

“President Obama is, by far, the speaker most requested by our subscribers for next season,” Forum Executive Director Bill Chapman said in a post on The Richmond Forum website. “We are extremely proud to be able to announce that President Obama will be coming to The Richmond Forum so soon after leaving office.”

In addition to his remarks, Mr. Obama will answer questions from the audience.

Former presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush, have all participated in The Richmond Forum, according to the organization’s website.

Other 2017-2018 Richmond Forum speakers include actress Glenn Close, entrepreneur Peter Diamandis, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power, and MSNBC Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough.

