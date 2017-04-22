Superhero run raises awareness about child abuse

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A little rain did not stop caped crusa​ders and crime fighters from doing their jobs as superheroes big and small joined forces to raise awareness about child abuse.

The 8th annual CASA Superhero Run and 5K kicked off at St. Joseph’s Villa Saturday morning. Wonder Woman, Bat Man and Captain America pounded the pavement in a dash around the historic campus.

The event benefits Henrico’s and Chesterfield’s CASA which advocates for children in the juvenile justice system.

WTVR CBS 6 anchor and reporter Greg McQuade was the emcee and rubbed shoulders with his favorite superheroes.

More than 400 people participated in both the 5K race and fun run, which raised more than $50,000.

April marks Child Abuse Prevention Month.