Red Cross assisting 30 after homes damaged in possible tornado

COLONIAL BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Red Cross confirmed they are supporting 30 people in Colonial Beach and Westmorland County after 12 homes were damaged by a possible tornado Friday night.

“Our team is working to provide food to first responders and are mobilizing to support any shelter needs in the areas impacted by severe storms on Friday evening,” said Red Cross of Virginia Communications Director, Jonathan McNamara.

Colonial Beach residents tell CBS 6 their neighborhood suffered from power outages, flooding, and damages from downed and uprooted trees.

“Over the coming hours we will continue to work with our partners in emergency management to determine the full scope of damage and identity how we can help the community,” added McNamara.

Meteorologist Zach Daniel said Doppler radar shows strong rotation in the area from around 7:26 p.m. and 7:27 p.m. A tornado warning was not issued until 8:14 p.m.

“A survey team will have to visit the damage to determine if it was caused by a tornado, or straight-line winds,” said Daniel.

There is no word on any injuries involving the storm at this time.

