Railcar filled with cardboard goes up in flames in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Firefighters battled a fire that broke out on a railcar filled with cardboard Saturday afternoon in Hopewell.

Officials posted on Facebook just before 5 p.m. that train crews were working to disconnect and move the burning car to a remote location.

Additionally, officials said that burning car was connected to a tanker car, that was cooled as a precaution.

Prince George fire crews covered for the city since several units were "tied up on scene and will be for a while," officials wrote on Facebook.

There has been no word on what sparked the blaze.